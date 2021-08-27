Power Rangers In Space Ecliptor Astronema 2-Pack and Finster Lightning Collection Figures Up for Pre-Order

✖

Hasbro has given Power Rangers fans a host of new releases to gawk at during Power Month, and they saved some of the biggest reveals for last. The newest additions to Hasbro's stellar Power Rangers Lightning Collection include another In Space 2-Pack and one of Mighty Morphin's most well-known villains, and both are now up for pre-order. The new reveals include an In Space villain-focused 2-Pack featuring Astronema and Ecliptor, as well as a solo Lightning Collection figure for everyone's favorite monster creator Finster. You can find even more details below for both figures, and you can pre-order the In Space 2-Pack here, while Finster can be pre-ordered right here.

The Astronema Ecliptor 2-Pack features classic versions of both characters and includes swappable hands, numerous battle effects, and each character's trademark weapon, though Ecliptor goes the extra mile and comes with several battle effects for this hands, sword, and surroundings. The 2-Pack retails for $52.99, and you can find the official description below.

(Photo: Hasbro)

(Photo: Hasbro)

As for Finster, the likeness is absolutely phenomenal, and he also comes with a Putty mold complete with mini Putties, swappable hands, and tools to help craft his latest monstrosity. Finster retails for $26.49, and you can check out the official description below.

The In Space 2-Pack and Finster are scheduled to release on April 1st, 2022.

