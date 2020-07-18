Power Rangers: The Dark Rangers Make Their Big Debut

✖

We knew that BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series was going to get its own set of Dark Rangers, and now they've officially become part of the universe in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51. Towards the end of the issue, we see Lord Zedd reveal his master plan, and he managed to make it happen right under the Power Rangers' noses. As a result of his exquisite planning, he was able to charge Green Chaos Crystal once more, and he uses the Crystal to transform Goldar, Baboo, Squatt, and Finster into his new (and quite sleek might I add) Dark Rangers. That said, they are still missing a member, and that's when Finster offers up a solution in the form of Rita Repulsa, completing the team and giving them a leader.

You can check out the new Dark Rangers in the images below, and after seeing them here, we're going to want these as action figures, so c'mon Hasbro.

Most of the issue features the Rangers taking on Zedd and Finster's newest creation Psychoslug, and though it gives them a run for their money, they managed to eventually take it down with the Power Blaster.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Little do they know that they just brought Zedd's plan to fruition, as back on the moon we See Zedd reach talk about how predictable the Rangers are and reach into the remnants of Psychoslug. He says "I required the full energy of the Ranger's Power Blaster in order to heal my true weapon...the Green Chaos Crystal!"

He then transforms the crew into the Dark Rangers, and while we don't see Rita transformed just yet, she will be their Red Ranger when the time comes. Hopefully, we'll get to see them in action next issue, and it should be an amazing throwdown.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Moises Hidalgo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can find the official description below.

"[SPOILER] has returned... and the ripple effects send shockwaves through every Power Ranger!

Now the fragile alliance between the MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS and OMEGA RANGERS may be permanently... shattered."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51 is in comic stores now.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51 is in comic stores now.

