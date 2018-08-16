‘Star Trek’s Karl Urban Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Just about every social media user on the planet has taken to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to mourn the loss of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away on Thursday morning. While most people have shared words of their love for Franklin, or told stories of how her music impacted their lives, Star Trek and Thor: Ragnarok star Karl Urban posted a video of one of his sweetest memories of the icon.

Urban shared a video to his Instagram account on Thursday, showing the adoration that he and his Star Trek Beyond co-stars had for Franklin while they were on set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which you can watch below, features Franklin’s “I Say a Little Prayer” in the background. Urban mouths the lyrics to the song while he’s getting his makeup put on before a day of shooting. He turns the camera toward two of the other actors in the film, John Cho and Anton Yelchin, just as the backup singers come in, and the duo assist in the lip sync performance.

Along with the video, Urban shared the message “Aretha Franklin R.I.P.” Beside it, he included a crown emoji, paying respects to the Queen of Soul.

Urban also used the post to pay tribute to another fallen star, one that appeared in the video with him. Anton Yelchin tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 27. His death came just one month before Star Trek Beyond arrived in theaters.

Franklin died on Thursday as the result of advanced pancreatic cancer. The musical icon, whose biggest hits include “Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” was 76 at the time of her passing.