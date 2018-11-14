Ariana Grande Geeks out After Star Trek Legend George Takei Tweets at Her

Ariana Grande just added another sci-fi icon to her list of public admirers with Star Trek‘s George Takei.

It started when Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted a reference to Grande’s new number one song “Thank U, Next” without realizing what it was.

Hamill later tweeted, “You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by Ariana Grande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz.”

Getting attention from Hamill surprised Grande, who tweeted, “I’m gonna tattoo this to my forehead in response to Hamill’s tweet, as well as “honest to god I’m not okay rn.”

George Takei chimed in as well, tweeting at Hamill, “Her popularity is well-earned, @HamillHimself. She has what feels like the voice of an angel, that @ArianaGrande. One that could fill the vast heavens.”

Grande was again taken aback, tweeting “hello I am crying” and “sulu …… likes my voice i ……. have to go.”

Takei also extended an offer for Grande on behalf of The Stonewall Inn, a historic gay bar in New York City. He tweeted, “I am an ambassador for the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall here in NYC. Perhaps you’d like to be one, too? I could make a recommendation on your behalf. So many in the LGBTQ community adore you.” Grande has not publicly responded to the offer.”

Takei is an LGBTQ icon best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek: The Original Series and the six films that followed. He’s a vocal political and cultural commentator on social media. He’s also expressed his feelings about the Star Trek prequel series, Star Trek: Discovery.

“I like it,” Takei says. “It’s getting back to Gene Roddenberry’s idea of infinite diversity in infinite combinations — and the use of sci-fi as a metaphor for current issues. With J.J. Abrams’ (films), we got way off the tracks — great space operas, all that running through corridors, zipping through space. And I envied John Cho getting that skydive. But that was it — you didn’t have that other dimension, the real throbbing heart of Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek.”

“Thank U, Next” is out now. It is the title track to Grande’s next album, which does not have a release date.