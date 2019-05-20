Star Trek’s William Shatner Sums up Game of Thrones in a Single Tweet

Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run on HBO with last night’s series finale episode, “The Iron Throne.” Plenty of those who haven’t kept up with the fantasy drama found themselves caught up in the pop-cultural zeitgeist, leaving some to ask if anyone could explain the series in a single tweet. The original Capt. James T. Kirk was up to the challenge.

William Shatner offered his spin on what a synopsis for Game of Thrones should be. He tweeted, “Craycray incestuous family rules 7 kingdoms. Baddies from the north invade so most put away their differences to fight together. After winning they go after the craycray Queen who didn’t help them fight and everything ends up in a hot mess and a big disappointment. The end.”

Game of Thrones fans had some strong reactions to the series’s ending. Star Kit Harington offered his own take in an interview.

“I think it’s going to divide,” Harington said. “But if you track [Daenerys’s] story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”

He also admitted he’s worried about how fans will see the ending in regards to the show’s treatment of its female characters. “One of my worries with this is we have Cersei and Dany, two leading women, who fall,” he says. “The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”

For Jon Snow, it’s a tragic end. “This is the second woman he’s fallen in love with who dies in his arms and he cradles her in the same way,” Harington says. “That’s an awful thing. In some ways, Jon did the same thing to [his Wilding lover] Ygritte by training the boy who kills her. This destroys Jon to do this.”

Fans are already sharing their feelings about the Game of Thrones finale. They’re also freaking out about the plastic water bottle left in one of the shots in the episode. The conversation will likely continue all the way until the prequel series, set to film this summer, airs its first episode.

