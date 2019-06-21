Veteran Star Trek Writer Peter Allan Fields Passes Away

Peter Allan Fields, a prolific writer and producer for the Star Trek franchise, has passed away. Fields’ many credits in the entertainment industry included episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. StarTrek.com confirmed the news, which was initially tweeted out by Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr.

Sad to report writer/producer Peter Allan Fields passed away today.

He was a friend of mine.

All you Star Trek fans can say a prayer.

All you fans of 60’s and 70’s television can say one too. — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) June 19, 2019

Fields wrote or co-wrote a total of thirteen episodes for the Trek world, and served as a co-producer and later producer on the first two seasons of Deep Space Nine. The episodes he wrote included The Next Generation episodes “Half a Life,” “Cost of Living” and “The Inner Light,” and “Dax,” “Duet,” “Blood Oath,” “In the Pale Moonlight” and “The Dogs of War” for Deep Space Nine.

Before being a television writer, Fields was a lawyer and short story writer. According to StarTrek.com, two of Fields’ law clients told him about a new show looking for writers, which led to him working on The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Outside of those franchises, Fields has written for episodes of The FBI, McCloud, The Six Million Dollar Man, Darkroom, Knight Rider, and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Our thoughts are with Fields’ family and friends at this time.