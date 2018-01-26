Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Gets a Perfect Parody Trailer

The rumors that Quentin Tarantino may be directing a Star Trek movie have divided Star Trek fans. Some find Tarantino’s style antithetical to the Star Trek universe. Others feel that he’s exactly the breath of fresh air the franchise needs.

Fans on both sides of the debate should be able to appreciate the hilarious parody trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s Star Trek. The trailer presents Star Trek in the style of the grindhouse b-movies that inspired so much of Tarantino’s work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the trailer for “Star Trek: Voyage to Vengeance” shows, each member of the Enterprise crew can be deadly in their own way. The mock film also features several staples of Tarantino’s work: blood, women, and Nazis.

While its fun to imagine Tarantino’s Star Trek looking like this kind of B-movie, Star Trek film star John Cho doesn’t believe that Tarantino is actually interested in making a movie that simply brings his signature style to outer space.

“The idea is very exciting to me because I’m a big fan of Quentin’s,” Cho says. “I suspect that the reason he wants to make it is that he doesn’t want to do Pulp Fiction in space, he wants to make a Star Trek film, and if that’s the case I’d be so exciting to see what he brings to the table because I think he has a great sense of character and drama and I’m just a fan of his.”

Veteran Star Trek actor and director Jonathan Frakes is curious to see Tarantino’s take for himself.

“I texted with J.J. [Abrams] about it to see what his take was. I wanted to see if I could get the scoop out of him, and he just said it’s going to be wild,” Frakes said. “I threw it back at him. I’m fascinated. I love the fact that Patrick Stewart played his hand so well and said, ‘Yeah, I’m available. Count me in.’

Frakes was referring to Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart’s comments expressing a willingness to return to his role as Captain Picard if it fits into a Tarantino Star Trek story.

“If he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it,” Stewart said.

Paramount Pictures has yet to make any official statements about Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek project.