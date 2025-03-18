New Star Trek: Voyager Series To Reveal Crew’s Final Mission

Star Trek fans are finally going to get a fitting ending to the beloved series Star Trek: Voyager. It’s been over 30 years since Star Trek: Voyager made its way onto airways, introducing fans to Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Chakotay (Robert Beltran), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and the rest of the Voyager crew. As IDW Publishing continues to expand its Eisner-nominated Star Trek line, Star Trek: Voyager will be one of three new limited series debuting later this year. Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming will tune readers into what happened when the lights went out on Star Trek: Voyager as the iconic ship approached Earth.

Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming is a five-issue limited series debuting in September from co-writers Tilly and Susan Bridges, and artist Angel Hernandez. The final shot of the Star Trek: Voyager TV series featured the iconic ship approaching Earth before the screen goes dark… But what if just moments after that, there was one last emergency for the determined Captain Janeway and her brave crew?

star trek: voyager – homecoming #1 cover a by angel Hernandez, charlie kirchoff

“We’re so incredibly excited to be writing Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming!” Tilly and Susan Bridges said in a statement. “As lifelong fans, we’re delighted to be part of Voyager‘s thirtieth anniversary celebration. We can’t wait to give Janeway and crew one last adventure… will everything go smoothly? Well, this is Voyager… who’s to say (we are, but we’re not gonna spoil it, where’s the fun in that?). We all spent seven years getting to know and love this crew, and it’s an absolute honor to be part of the team that brings them home.”

“I’ve been working on Star Trek projects for many years and I’ve had the opportunity of participating in incredible stories and being part of exciting adventures,” said Angel Hernandez. “I’m sure this is going to be one of those special moments that will be part of the wonderful history of Voyager, and it is an honor for me to be part of it.”

star trek: voyager – homecoming #1 cover c (photo variant)

Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming joins the newly-announced Star Trek: Redshirts by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Megan Levens, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Seeds of Destruction by writer Robbie Thompson and artist Travis Mercer. All three titles come as we approach the release of Star Trek: Omega, an oversized one-shot that is the denouement of IDW’s Star Trek comic series and Star Trek: Defiant storylines.

“As the age-old saying goes, ‘When two comic series end, three more begin!’ joked Group Editor Heather Antos. “From celebrating nostalgia with the fan-favorite crew of Voyager, to going boldly to the fearsome depths of a Lovecraftian planet in Strange New Worlds, to taking a decades-long question of ‘if the color of a uniform makes a man’ and spinning it on its head… we’re showing that IDW is not yet done producing the very best Star Trek comics possible. Get ready for take-off, folks, ’cause where we’re going, you’re definitely gonna wanna pre-order for your pull lists!”

