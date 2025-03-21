New Star Trek Blu-ray Box Set Has 10 Movies On 12 Discs

Star Trek fans have been hit with a barrage of new Blu-ray releases lately, and the trend continues with this 10-movie, 12-disc Blu-ray / Digital Copy collection. It includes all 6 Original Series and 4 Next Generation films as well as the 2022 Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture and legacy bonus material. The Star Trek 10-Movie Collection will ship out on May 6th, 2025, so head to Amazon here or Walmart here to pre-order. Additional information can be found below.

The Original Series Films:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) – this set includes the 2022 Directors Edition

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

The Next Generation Films:

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

David Fein on the 2022 Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition Restoration

As many fans know the original Star Trek: The Motion Picture movie was famously incomplete in its theatrical form. Apparently distribution arrangements beyond his control left director Robert Wise with the decision to cut his post-production short, leaving many parts of the movie aesthetically unfinished. Then in 2001, Paramount worked with Wise to create a complete Director’s Edition release. Due to Blu-ray treatments at the time, it was never converted, and again the Director’s Edition was lost. David Fein, a friend of Wise and a producer who originally worked on the Director’s Edition release in 2001, knew that Wise’s original complete vision needed to be preserved.

Fein told Comicbook all about the experience back in 2022. Fein said, “Robert Wise, before his passing, had me come over to his house and he sat down at this little nice coffee nook that he has had a long talk and he said, “I may not be here forever.” And I said, “I wish you are.” But, you know, “I need you to promise me that, no matter what, you will always work to make sure that The Director’s Edition lives on and that we eventually get our negative because my legacy can’t be back to the theatrical again. It has to be the film the way that it needed to be, not the theatrical.”

Fein’s updated Director’s Edition was released in 2022 and is now a part of this Blu-ray collection.