Sir Patrick Stewart Posts Reunion Photo With X-Men CoStar Ian Mckellen

Ahead of the series debut on CBS All Access next week, the premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard has been screening in theaters around the world for various promotional events. Last night the London premiere of the series kicked off and series star Patrick Stewart was reunited with his longtime friend Ian McKellen on the red carpet! Stewart posted a photo of the two reuniting on his Instagram which you can check out below. Stewart and McKellens have been friends since the 1970s but became especially close after their work on the X-Men feature film franchise with McKellen even officiating Stewarts wedding a few years ago.

In Picard, Stewart continues the story of the Enterprise captain 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Ahead of show’s streaming premiere on CBS All Access, the series has already been renewed for a second season. Fans can expect more adventures from Stewart’s Jean Luc Picard, the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise even after the season finale arrives later this year. This might come as a surprise because the spinoff series won’t debut until next week, but at least Star Trek fans can now rest easy if the show ends on a cliffhanger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Friends reunion. #StarTrekPicard A post shared by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on Jan 15, 2020 at 2:46pm PST

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access in a press release. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

Stewart’s final outing as Professor X in Logan helped convince him to return as Picard, something he’d been determined not to do for many years. “Hugh [Jackman] and I were so thrilled when the last thing we did for X-Men was Logan,” he says. “It was the best X-Men experience we both had, because we were the same characters but their world had been blown apart… Next Generation didn’t end like that. In fact, our last movie, Nemesis, was pretty weak.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23rd.

(Photo by James Warren / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS