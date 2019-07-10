Longtime Star Trek Writer Consulting on Classified Star Trek TV Project

Longtime Star Trek writer David Mack has revealed that he is consulting on a “classified” Star Trek project. Mack co-wrote the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episodes “Starship Down” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon.” He’s worked on many Star Trek novels, comics, and video games since then. Now he’s adding his voice to the burgeoning Star Trek television universe once again.

Mack revealed on Twitter that he is consulting on the upcoming animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. He’s also consulting on a still-classified animated Star Trek project. He shared the news about his “dream job” with fans on Twitter.

“Now it can be told (because my agent secured me permission from the production company): I am excited to be working as a consultant on two new Star Trek animated TV series — Lower Decks, and another whose details remain classified,” Mack tweeted. “And that’s all I can say about that. #DreamJob”

Fans already know about two animated Star Trek projects. The first is Lower Decks, aimed at older audiences. The second is the untitled animated series coming to Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger audiences. Much about the Nickelodeon project remains under wraps, but we do know the basic plot involves young people discovering an abandoned Starfleet starship and taking it out on adventures.

It is unclear whether Mack is referring to the untitled Nick show when he says he’s working on something classified, or if there’s a third animated show in the works. Kevin and Dan Hageman, the team that is developing the Nick series, chimed in with a GIF suggesting Mack should be careful not to reveal too much. Fans will have to decide for themselves whether that indicates Mack’s involvement with the Nick show.

Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek Universe, recently offered an update on those Star Trek animated shows. “The Hageman brothers are doing [an animated] show for Nickelodeon, and that will be entirely different from Lower Decks,” Kurtzman explained. “I won’t announce the name of the Nickelodeon show, but that’s a really different show. That’s a show that’s for kids, younger. Full CG animation. It’s going to be incredibly cinematic. We just started seeing [storyboards] this week. It looks like, wow. It’s on par with Love, Death, and Robots in terms of beauty and lighting and cinema, so it’s a really different feel, and Nickelodeon has been wildly supportive and I think very excited to bring a new energy to TV, you know, in animation.”

While the timeframe for the Nick show’s debut is unclear, fans will get their first look at Star Trek: Lower Decks during the Star Trek Universe on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

