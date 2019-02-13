‘Star Trek’ Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

The Star Trek universe just might be boldly going into new territory.

According to a new report from Variety, CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating to create a new Star Trek animated series, which would be aimed at kids. The series’ title is currently unknown, as well as any plot details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The project hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, whose previous work includes Hotel Transylvania, The Lego Movie, and The Lego Ninjago Movie. On the television side, the Hagemans have worked on Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be the first modern-day Trek show to premiere outside of CBS All Access. The streaming platform already has its own animated series in the works, with Star Trek: Lower Decks set to follow the lesser-known support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. While speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Star Trek TV producer Alexz Kurtzman teased what fans can expect with Lower Decks — as well as the potential second animated series.

“Yeah, we are in development on that now too, and that’s happening for sure,” Kurtzman told ComicBook.com. “Animation, it takes a year. It’s actually very much like what we’re doing on our shows because of the visual effects component. It takes a year from writing the script, doing the animation, getting it back, refining it. So, we don’t ever want to rush anything out until it’s perfectly ready. And the beautiful thing about streaming is we don’t have to. We get to keep doing it until we all love it, and then you get to watch. And hopefully, you’ll love it too.”

“It is, but it’s also…I think you’ll find that it is utterly reverent of everything we love about Trek,” Kurtzman said of the kid-friendly animated series. “And so, our intention is that actually, it will also appeal to older kids too, even though, yes, it will traditionally look younger. But no, I think hopefully the age range is somewhere between 8 and 45.”

This series will mark the latest Star Trek project to hit the small-screen, with CBS All Access exploring the iconic franchise through an array of television shows. In addition to Lower Decks, the streaming platform currently hosts Star Trek: Discovery, and is planning to debut spinoff series surrounding Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

“They’ll be connected, I would say, mostly peripherally,” Kurtzman explained to ComicBook.com. “It’s incredibly important to all of us that each show is a unique prospect, that it doesn’t feel like you’re getting the same thing from each show. And so, each has to have its own identity. That means it’s about certain things. The tone has to be unique and yet still be Star Trek. It has to visually look different from the other shows that we’re planning on making.”

Are you excited to see a Star Trek animated series potentially hit Nickelodeon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!