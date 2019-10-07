Star Trek: Picard Producer Responds to Petition to Make Captain Nog Canon

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Aron Eisenberg died in September at the age of 50. Since then, fans have paid tribute to Eisenberg in their own ways. Some launched an online petition to see a statue of Captain Nog placed at Starfleet headquarters in the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series. Speaking at New York Comic Con during the Star Trek Universe panel, Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman revealed that he is aware of that petition and that they are considering ways to pay their respects to Eisenberg. “We saw that petition and obviously we would love to honor Aaron in any way possible, so we will look for any opportunity,” Kurtzman said.

The petition for the Captain Nog statue was launched by Emma Gazaway. The petition description reads, “You could almost say that Aron Eisenberg was born to play this role, if nothing else he gave us all a wonderful gift, Nog. Nog had, by far, the most interesting character arch in star Star Trek DS9, if not the whole Canon Trek universe. We grew with him, and he with us. His advancement to an officer, as the first ferengi in starfleet on its own deserves recognition in the new series. The friendship and joy that Aron himself brought us, deserves even more. Thank you Aron, thank you Nog. We love you.”

Nog became a Starfleet captain in certain alternate timelines explored in episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Those alternate realities were never made the definitive future of Star Trek canon. Eisenberg did have the opportunity to play Captain Nog again after Star Trek: Deep Space Nine went off the air. Eisenberg returned to voice Captain Nog in Star Trek Online, which takes place in the 35 years after the events of Deep Space Nine‘s finale. Star Trek Online players gathered in Quark’s bar on the game’s recreation fo the Deep Space 9 space station to hold a torchlight vigil in Eisenberg’s honor.

Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, broke the news of his death via Facebook. The cause of Eisenberg’s death was not revealed. Eisenberg is survived by Longo as well as his mother and his two sons, Christopher Ryan Eisenberg and Nicholas Lawrence Eisenberg. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

Would you like to see a Captain Nog statue at Starfleet headquarters in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard will debut on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020.