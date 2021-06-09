Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar Is Up For Pre-Order

✖

Star Trek fans will soon have a unique way to celebrate the holiday season thanks to Hero Collector's Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar. Brought to fans by the same company behind the upcoming The Borg and the Delta Quadrant book, the advent calendar is designed to resemble the iconic Borg cubes featured prominently in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Picard. Within the Borg Cube is 24 Star Trek-themed gifts and accessories that Hero Collector describes as "high-quality" and "all-new." Some examples include a coaster set inspired by the console screeners seen on Star Trek: The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks, and an espresso cup commemorating humanity's first warp flight in 2063.

Each day’s gift comes with a festive note explaining its story and revealing the trivia behind it, and both are wrapped together in branded tissue paper. And once the holiday season is over, the sturdy Borg cube serves a new purpose as a storage and display case.

(Photo: Hero Collector)

"I'm so pleased we're doing this Borg Cube Advent Calendar," says Ben Robinson, Hero Collector's General Editor, in a press release. "All the items you get are fun, useful and charming. I think they will really make people smile. There's a lot to be said for that. Everything in the Borg Cube Advent Calendar is brand-new and exclusive. So, you can buy it for someone knowing that they won't have any of it… Even if that person is yourself."

The Star Trek Borg cube Advent Calendar will be available beginning in September and is up for pre-order now at the Hero Collector website. The calendar is priced at $139.95 in the U.S. and 109.99 British Pounds in the UK. The official product description from the website follows:

"Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Star Trek style, with the spectacular Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar! Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube advent calendar is absolutely stuffed with 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier, such as a coasters designed after the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm even in the depths of space, and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history – in the year 2063! By fans, for fans – each day’s gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any Star Trek fan! The holidays will be celebrated – resistance is futile!"

