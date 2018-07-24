‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation’ Comes to PC, VR Devices

Star Trek: Bridge Crew‘s new downloadable content inspired by Star Trek: The Next Generation is finally making its way to PC and VR devices.

Ubisoft today announced that Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation expansion is now available on PC for VR players with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality support, allowing Star Trek: The Next Generation fans to live out their Starfleet fantasies just as Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek movie fans already could.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DLC is was previously release for PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4 with support for non-VR players on those platforms. The expansion is playable cross-platform across all devices and is priced at $14.99.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation was developed by Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment under license by CBS Consumer Products. The new expansion allows players to explore the Star Trek universe as the crew of the Galaxy Class starship USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players will then command their ship through missions that include confrontations with the Romulan Star Empire and the Borg COllective.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew -The Next Generation expansion also enhances the Ongoing Missions mode with two new mission types, Patrol and Resistance. Patrol mode allows players to roam freely in space aboard the USS Aegis, USS Enterprise NCC-1701 or the Enterprise-D while dealing with random encounters and objectives. In Resistance mode, players will be tasked with evading a pursuing Borg Cube and completing a series of objectives before battling the Borg in a final epic confrontation.

The Enterprise-D also adds a new command role, Operations, which focuses on Crew Management. Operations officers assign NPC teams to each location on the ship, choosing carefully as each position is crucial to the success of various missions and to the crew’s safety.

Developed by Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio, under license by CBS Consumer Products, Star Trek: Bridge Crew immerses fans into the Star Trek universe as they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew. Playable cooperatively online with a crew, or solo as Captain, Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of a new starship, the USS Aegis, or the USS Enterprise NCC-1701, recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available now on PC and PlayStation