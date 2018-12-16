Star Trek Gets Seven Stunning New Prints From Bye Bye Robot

Bye Bye Robot has revealed seven new prints inspired by the Star Trek franchise. The prints were created by artists J.J. Lendl and Mark Brayer.

Lendl created five prints, one for each of the five classic Star Trek television shows: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each print can be purchased individually or all five can be purchased as a bundle for a discounted $110.

Here’s the description from the Bye Bye Robot website:

“These five images in this release are by returning artist J.J. Lendl. His prints combine vintage influenced style with the contemporary nature of Star Trek™. With one print for each of the original five Star Trek™ series, these five 18″x24” prints are entitled, “TOS,” “TNG,” “DS9,” “VOY” and “ENT” and are printed on acid-free archival cardstock. In this series of prints the viewer will find the use of unique colors distinctly corresponding to the color pallet of each TV series, realistic distressed textures, and detailed linework all combine together to give a retro feel to these new prints. These designs also feature the most cast portraits of all of our prints, to date. Contained in each print the viewer will find portraits of the main crew prominently positioned within the design as well as many memorable fan-favorite returning characters for each of the series. These five new posters are available individually, or they may be purchased at a discount as a group.”

Brayer created the other two prints. The first features the HMS Bounty, the Klingon Bird-of-Prey that was rechristened and flown by Kirk and his crew in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. His second print is titled “Live Long and Prosper.” The print features Spock and is a tribute to the legendary Leonard Nimoy.

Keep reading to see the prints for yourself. You can find them on the Bye Bye Robot website.

TOS

TNG

DS9

VOY

ENT

HMS Bounty

Live Long and Prosper