Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Documentary Blu-ray, DVD Release Details Revealed

Following the film’s theatrical debut in May, Shout Studios has released new details about the Blu-ray and DVD home media release of What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The film will be released in a standard edition available at most retailers, plus a Shout web store exclusive two-disc special edition with added bonus content.

The standard edition release of What We Left Behind includes six special features, 12+ deleted scenes, bonus featurettes with cast and crew, a look into the HD remastering process, and more. Put together, its 90 minutes of additional content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The standard edition special features are:

An Intro from Ira

A Brief History of Deep Space Nine featurette

What We Left Out – Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes at the Variety photoshoot featurette

HD Remaster Discussion with the filmmakers

More from the Fans featurette

Theatrical Trailer

The two-disc special edition release will be limited to 1500 copies and only available through Shout’s web store. It will include all of the standard edition material as well as a few additional features:

A Musical Reunion with Composers Dennis McCarthy and Kevin Kiner

A Roundtable Look at The Making of the Documentary

A 50-minute discussion with co-director and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr, co-director David Zappone, producer Kai de Mello-Folsom, producer/editor Joseph Kornbrodt and producer/editor Luke Snailham

In March, Shout! Studios announced it had acquired the distribution rights to the crowdfunded documentary and that it was exploring multiple release platforms, including theatrical. Fathom Events brought What We Left Behind to theaters for one night on May 12th. Tickets for the event go on sale April 12th. The documentary sees showrunner Ira Steven Behr and the Deep Space Nine cast and crew reflecting on what is considered by many to be the black sheep fo the Star Trek franchise.

“Deep Space Nine has a passionate fanbase—as shown by the successful crowdfunding campaign that brought this movie to life—and we’re thrilled share their love of and dedication to the show by bringing the What We Left Behind to an even wider audience,” said Michael Ribas, vice president of marketing at Shout! Studios, when the deal was announced.

What We Left Behind: A Look Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is a production of 455 Films and Tuxedo Productions. The film is directed by Behr and David Zappone, executive produced by Zappone, and produced by Behr, Kai de Mello-Folsom, Joseph Kornbrodt and Luke Snailham with additional production services from the New York Film Academy and 455 Films’ Kevin & Helene Layne.

Will you be picking up a copy of What We Left Behind? Let us know in the comments.