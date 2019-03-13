‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Documentary Acquired by Shout!, Headed to Theaters

Shout! Studios has acquired the distribution rights to What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

According to Deadline, Shout! plans to distribute the documentary across multiple platforms by the end of the year, including a theatrical release.

The film is an in-depth look at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine often considered the black sheep of the Star Trek family. The show premiered in 1993 as a spinoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Patrick Stewart guest starred a Capt. Picard in the show’s two-part debut. Colm Meaney’s recurring The Next Generation character, Miles O’Brien, became a Deep Space Nine series regular. Even Worf made the jump to Deep Space Nine in the show’s fourth season, following the end of The Next Generation.

Rick Berman and Michael Piller created Deep Space Nine. The show was immediately controversial in the Star Trek community for taking place on a space station rather than a starship. The series came into its own when Berman and Piller moved on to create Star Trek: Voyager in 1995, leaving writer Ira Steven Behr behind as showrunner. Behr, who co-directed the documentary, leveraged the fact that the Deep Space Nine cast wasn’t warping from one planet to the next each week to tell serialized stories that were ahead of their time and that continue to influence Star Trek even today.

That cast included Avery Brooks as Benjamin Sisko, René Auberjonois as Odo, Terry Farrell as Jadzia Dax, Cirroc Lofton as Jake Sisko, Colm Meaney as Miles O’Brien, Michael Dorn as Worf, Armin Shimerman as Quark, Alexander Siddig as Julian Bashir, and Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys.

What We Left Behind: A Look Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is a production of 455 Films and Tuxedo Productions. The film is directed by Behr and David Zappone, executive produced by Zappone, and produced by Behr, Kai de Mello-Folsom, Joseph Kornbrodt and Luke Snailham with additional production services from the New York Film Academy and 455 Films’ Kevin & Helene Layne.

“Deep Space Nine has a passionate fanbase—as shown by the successful crowdfunding campaign that brought this movie to life—and we’re thrilled share their love of and dedication to the show by bringing the What We Left Behind to an even wider audience,” said Michael Ribas, vice president of marketing at Shout! Studios.

