Star Trek: Discovery: Pike Meets the Klingons in Aftermath Preview

Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath returns this week with another chapter of the Star Trek story set after Discovery‘s second season finale. The new issue sees Capt. Pike and Mr. Spock meeting with L’Rell and a delegation of Klingons to try to hammer out a lasting peace between their two peoples. However, there are forces that conspire against L’Rell’s success even within her own retinue.

The issue is written by Kristen Beyer and Mike Johson, with artwork by Tony Shasteen. Check out a preview of the issue below.

Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #2

JUL190726

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A) Tony Shasteen (CA) Angel Hernandez

As Spock deals with the loss of his sister Michael Burnham, Captain Pike makes an offer to the Klingons. But will the enemies of Chancellor L’Rell ignite a new war instead? Don’t miss this amazing new series that follows after the shocking conclusion of season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2019

SRP: $3.99

