‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Can Now Be Watched Through Amazon

Amazon Prime members can now add CBS All Access for $9.99 a month, adding the prime jewel of CBS’ streaming service, Star Trek: Discovery, to their Amazon libraries.

Per Deadline, CBS All Access joins Amazon’s a la carte service, Amazon Channels, with reduced advertisements, making it the first of Amazon’s 140 channels to feature a linear feed of a subscriber’s local broadcast station as well as video on demand.

The arrangement enables Prime members to add CBS for $9.99 a month. Viewers of their local station’s live stream (available in most of the network’s national footprint) will see the same commercials as traditional bundled or over-the-air viewers. But the OTT [over the top] service’s 10,000-plus episodes available on-demand are ad-free except for promotional interruptions. The basic, ad-supported version of CBS All-Access, which costs $5.99 a month, will be added to Amazon Channels in the coming months.

CBS All Access boasts more than 9,000 on-demand episodes, including the ability to stream NFL on CBS Live.

Subscribers gain access to original series Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, in addition to shows like 60 Minutes, Bull, CSI:, The Good Wife, and television classics like Cheers, Frasier, I Love Lucy and The Brady Bunch.

In addition to Discovery, CBS All Access offers episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, Voyager, and The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season resumes January 7.