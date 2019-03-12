‘Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru’ Preview Released

Saru takes command in a new Star Trek: Discovery one-shot from IDW Publishing.

IDW released a preview of Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, Angel Hernandez, and JL Rio. The story in the issue is set at the tail end of Discovery‘s first season after everything but the arrival of the USS Enterprise.

With Lorca gone, Discovery is without a captain. Saru is in temporary command, but will that last? Some think it should, including Saru’s shipmates and fans.

Of interest in the preview is that it makes a direct reference to the novel Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself by James Swallow. That novel took plays years before Discovery‘s first season, focusing on Saru during his time serving aboard the USS Shenzhou. While this is not the first time that comics have referenced novels within the Star Trek franchise, it is a sign fo the more-tightly knit Discovery shared universe that exists under Beyer’s watch. Another example is Star Trek comics’ first crossover with Star Trek Online.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru? Do you think Saru should be given command of the Discovery? Let us know what you think about it in the comments, and keep reading to check out the first five pages of the issue.

Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru goes on sale March 13th.

