‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Can Now Be Viewed Offline

Star Trek fans can now enjoy the adventures of the Star Trek: Discovery crew offline.

CBS All Access now offers a “Download & Play” option, allowing users to download episodes of CBS All Access series, including Star Trek: Discovery, for offline viewing.

The Download & Play option is only available to subscribers on CBS All Access’ commercial-free plan, which is more expensive than the ad-supported options. If you’re going to be riding passenger on a long trip in the near future, it may be time to upgrade.

The feature can be used to download up to 25 different episodes across 5 different devices. Downloaded episodes will be removed after 30 days or 48 hours after being played.

In addition Star Trek: Discovery, the CBS All Access library includes every episode of Star Trek television ever release. There are also other original programs like The Good Fight, One Dollar, Strange Angel, and No Activity, as well as CBS broadcast staples like Big Brother, Survivor, Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours and classic shows like Cheers and Twin Peaks.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is currently in production. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham. The second season will recast the iconic Mr. Spock, Burnham’s foster brother, with Ethan Peck. Martin-Green has teased big things from that family storyline.

“It’s incredible,” Martin-Green said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada. “I just think it’s genius to have us be set where we are, 10 years before TOS and to have Burnham be connected to that institution that is the family of Sarek and Amanda and Spock. I just am so appreciative of it. It’s so full. It’s so full, it’s wrought with everything. And then I end up being two degrees separated from Captain Pike and that’s really interesting too, to be able to have that sort of connection to the canon. I really loved that because one of the things we are doing in our iteration, on Star Trek: Discovery, is being our own thing, but also keeping that connection with us in the canon and having that connective tissue. So, I really appreciate it, and it is juicy!”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.