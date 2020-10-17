Star Trek Stars, Fans Fall In Love With Dog Singing Discovery Theme
Ahead of the show's return for its third season on CBS All Access, Star Trek: Discovery revealed its new title sequence. While the visuals have changed to reflect the show's jump to the 32nd century, Jeff Russo's opening theme remains unaltered. That's something that one canine Star Trek fan is happy about as he is familiar with the sound. Twitter user @buitengebieden_ shared a video of a very good boy "singing" along to the Star Trek: Discovery opening theme song. The dog gets passionate when hitting the note at the end, borrowed from Alexander Courage's original Star Trek theme. Star Trek: Discovery fans and stars have noticed the video and praised the good boy's vocal efforts. Keep reading to see the original video and some of the reactions.
The Star Trek: Discovery Season Three premiere introduced Michael Burnham and audiences to the 32nd century. It revealed what the burn is and addressed continuity concerns involving Star Trek: Enterprise's Temporal Cold War. Burnham made a new ally in Cleveland "Book" Booker but remained separated from Discovery and her crew.
What do you think of this dog's rendition of the Star Trek: Discovery theme? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery streams new episodes Thursdays on CBS All Access.
The Dog
prevnext
Good boy sings to the Startrek intro.. pic.twitter.com/I94NNBvrCO— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 16, 2020
Official Star Trek Approval
prevnext
🖖🐶— Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 16, 2020
Saru Says Volume Up
prevnext
Turn your volume up,and try not to fall in love with this precious puppy 🖖🏻❤️ https://t.co/JFiNlWZKwT— Doug Jones (@actordougjones) October 17, 2020
Showrunner Sees Potential
prevnext
This is AMAZING. @jeffersonrusso if you ever need vocals for one of your compositions, you now know who to call. #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/oVwlMNIFUm— Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) October 16, 2020
Composer Calls HIm a Winner
prevnext
Today’s internet winner! Best ever. #LLAP 🖖 https://t.co/WKTsC83ZSY— Jeff Russo (@jeffersonrusso) October 16, 2020
Dr. Culber Approves
prevnext
I WUV YOU! 🖖🏽 https://t.co/rvjeTnkqg0— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 17, 2020
A Talented Boy
prevnext
So talented. https://t.co/gStmdAZYZP— Kristin Baver (@KristinBaver) October 17, 2020
Precious
prevnext
What a good boy!! This is so precious!!!😄😍 https://t.co/AztIm8dxbt— Evalie, HughDancyAdmirer ❤⛵ (@Evalie3689) October 17, 2020
The Best Boy
prevnext
LOL this is the best. https://t.co/acW4ucgndI— J.P. from the Lower Decks (@jptrekkie82) October 17, 2020
Indeed
prev
Fascinating! 🖖🏾#StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/AHI91n913u— Derek Tyler Attico (@DAttico) October 17, 2020