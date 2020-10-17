Star Trek Stars, Fans Fall In Love With Dog Singing Discovery Theme

Ahead of the show's return for its third season on CBS All Access, Star Trek: Discovery revealed its new title sequence. While the visuals have changed to reflect the show's jump to the 32nd century, Jeff Russo's opening theme remains unaltered. That's something that one canine Star Trek fan is happy about as he is familiar with the sound. Twitter user @buitengebieden_ shared a video of a very good boy "singing" along to the Star Trek: Discovery opening theme song. The dog gets passionate when hitting the note at the end, borrowed from Alexander Courage's original Star Trek theme. Star Trek: Discovery fans and stars have noticed the video and praised the good boy's vocal efforts. Keep reading to see the original video and some of the reactions.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season Three premiere introduced Michael Burnham and audiences to the 32nd century. It revealed what the burn is and addressed continuity concerns involving Star Trek: Enterprise's Temporal Cold War. Burnham made a new ally in Cleveland "Book" Booker but remained separated from Discovery and her crew.

