Star Trek: Discovery Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 3 Finale in New Video

✖

With the cliffhanger ending of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, the series has once again left the fans on the edge of their seat over the break, although this time it was less about mythology and more about character. A major status quo change for Saru marked the end of season three and raised a lot of questions about what to expect going forward. Whereas season two ended with a major shift to the timeline that impacted literally everything around the crew, and removed it from its comfortable place in the timeline -- one that allowed for several familiar faces to show up in guests roles over the first two years.

The first two season of Star Trek: Discovery were set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The third found it in a new setting having traveled over 930 years into the future.

An unprecedented time jump was difficult to match on a big-picture narrative scale. So instead it fell to smaller, more character-driven stories to excite the audience in season 3.

You can see the video below.

Another big difference between this season's finale and others is that it very much feels like the end of an era -- or perhaps the end of a three-act structure, with the next chapter in Discovery's history set to go in another bold, new direction., In the featurette, cast members speculate about what's next for Saru, as Burnham takes over as sole Captain of the Discovery and the next big storyline picks up.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

The first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available now on CBS All Access.