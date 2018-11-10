‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Now Available on iTunes

Star Trek: Discovery is now available to purchase and enjoy via iTunes.

Ahead of the Blu-ray release of the first season of the CBS All Access series, all 15 episodes have been made available to purchase on Apple’s iTunes storefront.

Each episode costs $2.99, or you can purchase the entire season for $34.99. That’s about the same price as buying the Blu-ray, though the iTunes edition offers only some, not all, of the Blu-ray special features.

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s a list of special features included with the Blu-ray release of Star Trek: Discovery Season One:

DISCOVERING DISCOVERY: THE CONCEPTS AND CASTING OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.

THE STAR TREK THEME – A discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and composer Jeff Russo about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show.

CREATURE COMFORTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens.

DESIGNING DISCOVERY – Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them.

CREATING SPACE – An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery.

PROP ME UP – Led by propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set.

FEEDING FRENZY – A fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine.

A FEMALE TOUCH – With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS – Costume designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON ONE – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery.

The box set also includes several never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season One is available to pre-order now and releases on Blu-ray and DVD on November 13th.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on January 17, 2019.

[H/T] TrekCore