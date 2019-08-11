Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs Teases Possible Return

After Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season, fans are campaigning for a Capt. Pike spinoff. But after the first season, fans were all about finding Prime Lorca. Jason Isaacs played Capt. Gabriel Lorca of the USS Discovery in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. When Lorca was revealed to be an imposter from the Mirror Universe and then died, fans hoped to see Isaacs return as the Lorca from the Prime Universe. Speaking at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, Isaacs said knowing that it was a single season gig from the start at first blunted the impact of leaving the show.

“I knew going in that I was doing just one season,” he said during a panel (via Trek Movie). “It felt like a great thing to do and I felt fine about it, but as I got close to everyone and close to and understood the significance of Star Trek and the brilliant storytelling and what it means in the world, I felt the loss of that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what if they do find Prime Lorca? Isaacs says he’s ready and willing to make a comeback.

“How do you know I am not already? Of course, I would do it. I loved it!” Isaacs teased. He went on to say that he’s even remained in contact about the idea with the show’s producers. “So, I have talked to them plenty. Where and when? Nobody ever dies. There is a Prime Lorca. There are three different shows coming out and multiple seasons, and if I can squeeze back into that eight-year-old’s uniform, would do. Who wouldn’t want to do it again? They are timeless stories.”

Isaacs gave voice to Prime Lorca for the Star Trek Online expansion Rise of Discovery. The expansion sees the USS Buran, Lorca’s ship, transported into the future while battling Klingons. At the end of the content, the Buran loses contact with Lorca. This is where Mirror Lorca steps in. The ending of the Star Trek: Discovery novel Drastic Measures teases what happens next, suggesting Prime Lorca is taken prisoner by the Terran Empire.

As Isaacs mentions, the expansion of the Star Trek television franchise means there are opportunities for Lorca to appear outside of Star Trek: Discovery. Star Trek: Short Treks is bringing back Pike and the Enterprise crew for three shorts. A future episode could do the same with Lorca.

Alternatively, there is a Star Trek: Section 31 spinoff in the works with Philippa Georgiou, former Terran Emperor, in the lead role. Georgiou is one of the few people in the Prime Universe who knows about the existence of the Mirror Universe. Could she lead a Section 31 team back into that universe to rescue Lorca?

Would you like to see Jason Isaacs return as Prime Lorca? Let us know in the comments. BOth season of Star Trek: Discovery are now streaming on CBS All Access.