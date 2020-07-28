Star Trek: New Teaser Reveals New Looks at Discovery Season 3, Lower Decks

CBS All Access has released a new teaser celebrating the upcoming 23 straight weeks of new Star Trek episodes. The streak begins on August 6th, with the premiere of the 10-episode first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek's first animated comedy series. On Monday, CBS All Access announced that the 13-episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery will debut the week following first Star Trek: Lower Decks season finale, premiering on October 15th. The new teaser offers new looks at Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Discovery Season Three. You can watch the trailer for yourself embedded below.

Red alert! 23 weeks of New Trek begins August 6 with #StarTrekLowerDecks and continues October 15 with #StarTrekDiscovery!

For a limited time, sign up now for a free month trial of @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/hekhhv4WXA pic.twitter.com/wLXuJG9Moq — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 28, 2020

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380, just after Star Trek: Nemesis. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the USS Discovery crew landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Both series are part oof the expanding Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access, which also currently includes Star Trek: Picard; the recently announced USS Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.