Star Trek: Marina Sirtis Reveals Why She Hasn’t Watched ‘Discovery’

Marina Sirtis played ship’s counselor Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but she admits she hasn’t kept up with the latest installment of the Star Trek franchise.

Sirtis was a guest at Rose City Comic Con along with fellow Star Trek: The Next Generation star Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. When asked about Star Trek: Discovery, Sirtis had to admit that she hasn’t watched it and explained why that is.

“I have never watched it,” Sirtis said (via Trek Movie). “I am going to explain why I don’t watch Discovery before they all hate me. We were on the best Star Trek show. If CBS thinks I am going to pay to watch Star Trek, they are demented. I will wait until I go to England and watch it on Netflix, which I pay for anyway.”

Needing to subscribe to CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Discovery has been a sticking point for some Star Trek fans. We’ve written previously about why it shouldn’t be an issue, but if you already pay for Netflix in another country where you visit with some regularity then it makes a certain amount of sense to just wait for the right time.

Sirtis went on to explain why she doesn’t feel any real urgency to watch Discovery, and that’s because she thinks Star Trek peaked with The Next Generation, and no series since then, from Deep Space Nine on, has been able to match the first two live-action shows.

“I actually think that Star Trek got it right in our show and in the original show because the shows were about something,” she said. “They weren’t just entertainment. They were little morality plays and that is what Star Trek lost after we were done. And it ought to go back to that.”

Though she hasn’t seen the series, Sirtis did visit Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes on set while he was directing an episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. That led to some speculation about whether she could appear in the series, but knowing that she hasn’t watched any of the series makes that seem unlikely. She will guest star in a second season episode of FOX’s The Orville.

Fans will soon have an alternative means of watching Star Trek: Discovery when the show’s first season releases on Blu-ray.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.