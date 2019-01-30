‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “Point of Light” Photos Released

CBS All Access has released six new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, titled “Point of Light.”

“Point of Light” is the third episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. The episode photos reveal the first appearance of several major characters from last season who haven’t appeared so far in the new season. These include Klingon High Chancellor L’Rell (Mary Chieffo), Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), and the former Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

The photos also reveal that Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) will be getting a visit from her foster mother, Amanda Grayson (Mia Kirshner) and the Georgiou will be bringing her new Section 31 ally Leland (Alan Van Sprang) with her.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

