‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals Saru’s Homeworld

Saru is heading home in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two and Star Trek fans now know what that home is called.

Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones revealed that Saru’s home planet is Kamanar and that fans will be seeing it in the show’s second season.

“You will meet my sister on Kamanar, which is where Saru is from,” Jones said. “I don’t think we ever named it publicly before right now, so…”

Saru’s sister will be played by Heather Spear. Jones hinted that there may be more going on with Saru’s return to Kamanar than just a family reunion.

“Season Two [Saru] finds out something about himself and what it means to be a Kelpien that he didn’t know and that you didn’t know and I can’t tell you today,” Jones said during the panel. “It will be altering, challenging, evolution? And we get to go to my home planet.”

The Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con revealed a new trailer for the coming second season, which offered fans their first look at Ethan Peck as Spock, whose beard has caused quite a buzz, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and the Klingons who have had hair returned to their design.

The trailer also hinted at the mystery at the heart of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, the “seven signals” and the “red angel,” which both Spock and Michael Burnham have seen.

“The seven signals, who sent them and what do they mean is the drive of season two,” co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman told the audience. “There’s a conversation of science versus faith, and what does faith mean?”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.