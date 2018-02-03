‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “The War Without, The War Within” Photos Released

CBS has released several new photos from Sunday’s new episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “The War Without, The War Within.”

The photos include new shots of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook), Sarek (James Frain), Lieutenant Junior Grade Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), and Lieutenant Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts).

Star Trek fans may also notice some classic Star Trek touches in these Discovery photos. After coming into their own in the previous episode, the photos offer a renewed focus on the Discovery bridge crew. There’s also a shot of the Discovery‘s conference room, which bears a similar design to that of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series. Take a look at the attached gallery.

The Discovery may be back to its own timeline, but the crew still has to deal with the Klingon Empire, who have nearly wiped Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets off the map.

“As the crew of Discovery deals with the fallout of Mirror Universe Lorca, they must end the war with the Klingons once and for all,” showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts teased. “Burnham is going to have to strike unexpected alliances in a mission that requires the Discovery team to take the fight directly to the Klingons. Will there be redemption for Burnham’s mutiny against Georgiou or Tyler’s attacks on Culber and Burnham? As the first season wraps up, the stakes have never been higher for the U.S.S. Discovery and we’re excited to answer many of the questions that have been asked since the first episode, as well as tease what’s to come.”

“The War Without, The War Within” is the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. The episode’s official synopsis reads, “Back on the USS Discovery, Michael Burnham and the crew are faced with the harsh reality of the war during their absence. In order to move forward, Starfleet must use unconventional tactics and sources to take their next action against the Klingons. “

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.