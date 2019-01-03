‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Feels More Grounded, Confident Says Anthony Rapp

“Everything feels more settled, grounded and confident.” @albinokid reflects on the bonds he’s formed with the cast. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/h22EQ8iwKh — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) December 28, 2018

Fans can expect an even more confident Star Trek: Discovery in Season Two according to one of the show’s stars.

Anthony Rapp, who plays Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, spoke in a new promo about how it feels returning for Discovery‘s second season.

“You know we really, we really became a family in Season One,” Rapp says. “But we were doing all of our work in a kind of, not a void, exactly, but in our little bubble, before the rest of the world got to really know what we were doing. So, we had already forged that bond, and now that we got to share it, it’s, in a way, it’s kind of made it even stronger. Everything just feels sort of more settled and grounded and…confident, I guess.”

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham shared a similar sentiment in her own promo.

“You know, we were so excited to come back for Season Two,” Martin-Green says. “I think I missed the people, you know, more than anything. From being on set, we were all so very close, and we’ve come so far so quickly.”

In addition to returning to familiar friends on set, Martin-Green also says the cast gets to return to characters that are now much more familiar than they were.

“Season One was such a whirlwind and we gained so much experiential knowledge,” she explains. “So, we had all of that coming into it, and we knew that we were more firmly planted on the ground. We had such a better understanding of who we are, what we’re doing, where we live. And so we were just over the moon about coming back. It’s time to get back, you know? I miss everybody.”

Martin-Green has previously discussed the big mystery at the heart of the show’s second season, which reunites Burnham with her foster brother Spock, played by Ethan Peck.

“The Red Angel appears to Michael Burnham at a very, very critical moment,” Martin-Green told IGN. “You can see from the trailer that we just released that it looks like a life or death moment. And I see this angel and I say that it gives me comfort and lets me know that everything is going to be okay. And then what I find out later is that Spock has also seen this same Red Angel, but when he was a child.

“And so it’s a huge mystery. And it’s one of the big themes of Season Two, finding out what this angel is, where this angel came from, what it wants, what it needs, what it’s doing. All those questions.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.