‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 New Character Breakdowns Reportedly Revealed

Production on the second season of Star Trek: Discovery is now underway and some new casting breakdowns offer clues to some of the new characters we’ll be seeing in the show this season.

That Hashtag Show reportedly got ahold of these casting breakdowns, which include two characters already known to be appearing and one previously unknown character.

The first of these characters is Chief Engineer Reno of the USS Hiawatha, which is the role that Tig Notaro was cast in. Here are the details on Reno:

“Female, between 25 and 45.

Due to a physical situation, required to be in a wheelchair, despite this, they need to be extremely physically fit as this role will be demanding physically.

Chief engineer Reno is high­-energy and ­bordering on boisterous, ­she is happiest when she’s fighting a stubborn bolt, ­a real gearhead.

Recurring role.”

If you’ve seen any of Notaro’s stand-up work, you can probably get an idea of what Reno will be like. It should be noted that the official casting announcement did not mention that Notaro would be playing a character in a wheelchair, so it is possible that detail has been changed.

Next up is the character called “Samuel” in the breakdown. That seems to be a codename for the young Spock that Jonathan Frakes revealed he will be directing in the second episode of the season. The biggest giveaway is that the character is listed as a Vulcan, but Samuel is not a Vulcan name. Here are the details:

“A 10yr old Caucasian Male.

A brave and logical Vulcan. Under 5’2 and thin faced.

LATEX PROSTHETICS REQUIRED.

Must be immediately available for 1 – 2 episodes.”

That last line suggests that we may be seeing Spock in more than one episode, perhaps in the currently filming season premiere.

Lastly, there’s the character of May, who is another Engineering Officer. Here are the details:

“A Female in her 20s.

A friendly Engineering Officer who shows real concern for others in the face of danger.

Needs to be able to comfortably perform in a distinctive, Non-American accent. Comedy chops a plus.

ALL ETHNICITIES. (RECURRING).”

Whoever May is, her casting hasn’t been officially announced yet. There a couple of possibilities. As an Engineering Officer, it is possible that she works with Reno aboard the Hiawatha. On the other hand, as a recurring character, it is possible that this person works onboard the Discovery.

A third option is that this person works aboard the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike, who will be played by Anson Mount on Star Trek: Discovery. It could even be Chief Engineer since there is no canon reference to who served as Chief Engineer under Captain Pike (the Star Trek novel Enterprise: The First Adventure suggests it was Montgomery Scott, but that novel is not officially canon).

In addition to these characters, Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 will also feature a new character named Leland played by Alan Van Sprang. Leland is an agent of Section 31 who was supposed to debut in Discovery’s first season finale. His scene was cut from the episode and instead debuted at WonderCon.

What do you think of these new character rumored to appear on Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.