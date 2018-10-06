‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner Teases More Classic Characters

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 is already bringing Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Spock to the series. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman says they won’t be the last Star Trek characters to appear in the prequel.

The final question at Star Trek: Discovery‘s New York Comic Con panel was simple and straightforward. A fan wanted to know if more classic Star Trek characters could show up on in Star Trek: Discovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kurtzman gave a simple answer. “Yes.”

He followed that by asking if the fan liked Talosians, implying that the alien species will appear on Star Trek: Discovery.

The Talosians are interesting because they appeared in Star Trek‘s original pilot episode, “The Cage,” which is also the only episode of Star Trek to feature Captain Pike and Number One. Spock also appears in the episode.

The new trailer released during the panel featured Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Spock.

Kurtzman has previously explained that the role of the USS Enterprise in Discovery after its surprise appearance in last season’s finale will be to illuminate the show’s place in canon and not to take the focus off of the USS Discovery and its crew.

“The show is called Discovery. It’s not Enterprise,” Kurtzman said. “So yes, the Enterprise will play a part of Season Two but it will absolutely not overshadow Discovery. And I think with Enterprise’s arrival in the finale we recognize that the audience has a lot of questions about our synchronicity with the original series, which really means or synchronicity with canon. So the promise of the Enterprise holds the answers to a lot of those questions, including Spock’s relationship with his half-sister who he’s never mentioned. Which does not necessarily mean you’re going to see Spock, just that we owe an answer to that question.

“Season One was really about the war and how the war-tested our ideals as Starfleet,” he said. “It was very much about Michael’s story arc and her getting comfortable on Discovery. Fundamentally, it was really about bringing that crew together as a family. If you look at the crew in the beginning, they’re very separate and they’re not really connected yet. They are not sure of each other and their place on the ship. Over the course of the season, they really become a family.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on January 17, 2019, on CBS All Access.