Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Soundtrack Releasing in July

Lakeshore Records has announced that it will release Jeff Russo‘s soundtrack to the second season of Star Trek: Discovery on July 19th. Slashfilm has the report and a sneak preview of a track from the release, “Time Traveler.” Take a listen above.
Russo also scored the first season fo Star Trek: Discovery. That soundtrack was released in two volumes. It also received a vinyl release with both volumes collected into one. There’s also some music from Star Trek: Short Treks. These include the previously unreleased track “Many Mudds” from Rainn Wilson’s Star Trek: Short Treks episode “The Escape Artist.”
Season Two’s soundtrack will have a singular release with 39 songs. Here’s the full track listing:
01. The Final Frontier
02. Christopher Pike
03. Lost Communication
04. What’s Wrong
05. All Of Them
06. I’m Coming Back
07. Flashback
08. Stuck
09. The Cathedral
10. He’ll Never Know Me
11. The Sphere
12. Quarantined
13. Shields
14. Questions
15. Prey
16. The Hull
17. Airlock
18. Airiam in Space
19. Fiercely Loyal
20. Song of Remembrance
21. On Site
22. Two Minutes
23. Big Picture
24. Gone
25. What Do They Call You
26. Pillar of the Past
27. Failure
28. Essential Personnel
29. Goodbyes
30. Pike On The Bridge
31. Ready
32. Time Traveler
33. Change
34. Goodbye, Pike
35. Spock’s Personal Log
36. Star Trek Discovery End Credits (Season 2 Finale Version)
From The Escape Artist:
37. Many Mudds (previously unreleased)
38. Star Trek Short Treks End Credits (Lounge Version)
39. Star Trek Short Treks Main Title (Disco Version)
“Star Trek: Discovery continues to be a source of incredible musical inspiration for me,” Russo said. “This season’s swashbuckling has allowed the music to shine and grow in ways that I didn’t expect.”
Russo has spoken before about his approach to scoring Star Trek. “One of the things I don’t like to do is that I don’t like to necessarily score the action,” Russo said. “I like to score what a character is feeling more than what a character is doing. In order to do that with this show, it was really trying to focus on the character work and the interpersonal relationships between these characters. That was kind of new for Star Trek in focusing on that. And we talked a lot about that at the beginning of the show and how doing that might set it apart slightly from what had been done before.”
Are you excited to listen to the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Soundtrack? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery is set to return for its third season on CBS All Access. Filming begins later this month.