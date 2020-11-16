Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Episode 6 Photos: Book Is Back in "Scavengers"

Star Trek: Discovery continues this week with the sixth episode of its third season on CBS All Access, titled "Scavengers." In last week's episode, the Discovery crew finally made contact with Starfleet in the 32nd century. In this week's episode, after receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira. These new photos from the episode include shots of Stamets and Adira together with Gray, Georgiou and Burnham on their missions, Tilly with Grudge the Cat, Saru meeting with Admiral Vance and Lt. Willa, and other members of the show's cast.

"Scavengers" is written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Doug Aarniokoski directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.