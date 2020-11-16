Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Episode 6 Photos: Book Is Back in "Scavengers"

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery continues this week with the sixth episode of its third season on CBS All Access, titled "Scavengers." In last week's episode, the Discovery crew finally made contact with Starfleet in the 32nd century. In this week's episode, after receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira. These new photos from the episode include shots of Stamets and Adira together with Gray, Georgiou and Burnham on their missions, Tilly with Grudge the Cat, Saru meeting with Admiral Vance and Lt. Willa, and other members of the show's cast.

"Scavengers" is written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Doug Aarniokoski directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 001
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 002
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, Doug Jones as Saru and Vanessa Jackson as Lt. Willa

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 003
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 004
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 005
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 006
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 007
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 008
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 009
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 010
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 011
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets, Ian Alexander as Gray and Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 012
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 013
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 014
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 015
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Vanessa Jackson as Lt. Willa

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 017
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prevnext

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 018
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
prev
Start the Conversation

of