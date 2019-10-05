Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 New Photos Released

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three released its first trailer today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. To accompany trhe trailer, CBS released some new photos from the new season. You can see the trailer above and keep reading to see the photos. According to a new synopsis for the season, “After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now no CBS All Access. The new season will debut on CBS All Access in 2020.

David Ajala as Book; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru; Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou