Listen To The ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Theme Music

A seemingly small thing that can help define a Star Trek series is its main title theme music, and now Star Trek: Discovery has a title theme of its own.

The Star Trek: Discovery main title theme can be heard as played by a 60-piece orchestra in the behind-the-scenes video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also includes an interview with Star Trek: Discovery composer Jeff Russo (Legion).

“I got that fateful, infamous call where you pick up the phone and they want you to do Star Trek,” Russo says in the video. “My head exploded at that moment.”

Russo also says he hoped to capture the show’s characters in its theme music.

“When I started thinking about what I would do for a main theme, I first needed to feel like I was in the world of Star Trek,” he says. “Even though there’s a lot of action in our show, I wanted to really play into how these characters are feeling.”

Fans may notice some intentionally familiar notes in Discovery‘s theme.

“The music of Trek is a critical part of the experience of Trek,” says Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “The original Alexander Courage theme is one of the most iconic and memorable themes of all time. It’s built into the DNA of the show, so there’s a beautiful segwaying in an out of the original theme into the more modern theme.”

Star Trek: Discovery will be the first new Star Trek series to air in 12 years. Including elements of the original theme music in the show’s main title theme is a nice way to help tie the new series into the franchise’s history.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on September 24th.