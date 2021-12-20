Star Trek: Discovery Miniseries to Reveal Grudge’s Backstory and More

We know she’s “a queen,” but Star Trek fans are about to learn a whole lot more about Grudge the Cat in the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery miniseries Adventures in the 32nd Century. Announced today by IDW Publishing, each issue of Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century spotlights a different character from Star Trek: Discovery. Gudge the Cat gets the debut spotlight. Subsequent issues will focus on Ensign Adira Tal, Lieutenant Keyla Detmer, and Science Officer Linus. Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson write the series, having previously collaborated on IDW’s past Star Trek: Discovery comics The Light of Kahless, Succession, and Aftermath. Angel Hernandez, known for his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern: The Spectrum War and Star Trek: Manifest Destiny, provides the series’ artwork.

The series’ first issue is a flashback that details Grudge’s first encounter with Cleveland “Book” Booker, creating a seemingly unbreakable bond. As both Grudge and Book have become fan-favorite characters, this issue should be a delight for Star Trek: Discovery viewers.

“Discovery‘s arrival in the 32nd century opens up a whole new universe of adventure for the crew, from the feline to the Saurian. It’s a blast telling stories eight hundred years in the future of Star Trek, where we really have never been before, exploring different facets of their lives,” says Johnson in a press release on StarTrek.com.

“It’s no secret that Star Trek: Discovery‘s television series has an amazing cast of characters, and being able to translate those characters and their stories into the comics is a real treat for not only the fans, but also us as well,” says editor Heather Antos. “Diving deeper into Queen Grudge’s mind, to Adira’s relationship with Gray and more, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century gives readers an incredibly detailed perspective of these fan-favorite characters.”

Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century will ship with two cover variants. Cover A is by interior artist Angel Hernandez. The Retailer Incentive edition by Aaron Harvey.

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century revealing the origin of Grudge the Cat? Are you looking forward to the new Star Trek: Discovery miniseries? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.

Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century is the third major Star Trek project currently coming out of IDW Publishing. The event series Star Trek: The Mirror War is currently ongoing. The Star Trek: Alien Spotlight series of one-shots will return in early 2022.