Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Reveals Whether Data and the Borg Queen Had Sex in First Contact

Star Trek: First Contact was the second film to feature the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. It was also the first feature film for director (and star) Jonathan Frakes. The film sees the Borg traveling back in time to try to disrupt humanity's first contact with the Vulcans and thus their voyages through the galaxy. The film also includes a subplot in which the Borg Queen (Alice Krige) seduces Data (Brent Spiner). The Queen and Data kiss on screen and the Queen inquires about Data's sexual capabilities. Data repeats a line that's a callback to "The Naked Now," the Next Generation Season One episode where he and Tasha Yar got together. Based on his answer to the Queen's follow-up question, that was the last time Data had a chance to make use of his "multiple techniques."

The scene ends with Data and the Borg Queen making out. Does that mean they "did it" off-screen? IGN put that question to Frakes during a streaming watch along. Frakes wouldn't go into too many details (which may be for the best). When asked if viewers should assume that the Queen and Data had sex, Frakes said, "I would." When asked if they discussed the idea on the film's set, Frakes would only say "Yes."

Frakes went on to direct First Contact's sequel, Star Trek: Insurrection. He wasn't offered the job of directing the final Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis, though he wishes he'd been given the chance. "I wish I had been," he said. "I probably would have [done the film]. I know that my representation, they thought that it would not be a great idea just doing Star Trek after Star Trek."

Instead, Frakes went on to direct the films Clockstoppers and Thunderbirds. "I only ever made four movies," he says. "Three of them made money and then I went to movie jail after Thunderbirds. But let's not ruin a perfectly good night!"

These comments echo similar statements made by Frakes in 2019. “I would have loved to have done Nemesis, but it seemed like, ‘Really? That’s all you’re going to do, is Star Trek movies?’” Frakes said. “It’s glib to say now. I wish I had done Nemesis… It’s come full circle," he said. "I started on Star Trek, and now I’m primarily employed making Star Trek shows. It’s been very, very good to me."

