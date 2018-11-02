‘Star Trek Fleet Command’ Announced, Trailer Released

Star Trek fans, get ready to take command in a new mobile game based on the Star Trek cinematic universe.

Scopely and CBS Interactive today announced that they are developing Star Trek Fleet Command, a multiplayer real-time strategy and role-playing game set in Star Trek‘s Kelvin Timeline, the setting of the 2009 Star Trek movie and its sequels, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

The new game seems to be what yesterday’s bit of viral marketing was teasing.

“We’re thrilled to work with CBS Interactive on such iconic IP and believe we’ve designed an expansive, dynamic and super social Star Trek experience for both strategy and role-play gaming fans,” said Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely, in a statement. “We wanted to create a cinematic, action-packed, genre-defying game that embraces the heart of the franchise—exploration, to allow players to experience an entire galaxy of quests and missions for endless adventure.”

“We are always looking for new ways to bring fans more robust, interactive Star Trek experiences,” said Rob Gelick, executive vice president and general Manager at CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive. “Star Trek Fleet Command is a unique new Star Trek game that lets fans decide their own fate in a vibrant galaxy full of epic ships and iconic characters. By bringing a massive multiplayer universe to mobile devices, Star Trek Fleet Command expands the franchise in a bold new way.”

Star Trek Fleet Command is described as “the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships—all on mobile devices. A fast-paced strategy experience, the game brings players unparalleled access to the Star Trek universe along with an epic narrative that unfolds as they travel to the furthest corners of the galaxy.”

Here are some more gameplay details provided in a press release from Scopely

“In Star Trek Fleet Command, players are able to customize their gameplay experience as narrative paths branch and diverge depending on which of the hundreds of available missions they choose to complete and how they approach interactions with other deep-space denizens. Fans of the series will have the opportunity to meet and build dream teams made up of their favorite characters including Captain Kirk, Spock and Uhura, and factions such as the Federation, Klingons and Romulans to fight alongside and determine their place in the cosmos. With each faction offering unique officers, ships and technologies to progress and utilize as strategic assets, the amount of personalization offered in Star Trek Fleet Command is about as limitless as the universe.”

Star Trek Fleet Command is now available for pre-registration on Google Play and will be available worldwide as a free app on the App Store and Google Play Thursday, November 29th.