Star Trek Television Shows Coming to Fleet Command

The television Star Trek Universe will soon meet the cinematic Kelvin Timeline in the mobile game Star Trek: Fleet Command. Scopely, the mobile game company behind Star Trek: Fleet Command, and ViacomCBS Consumer Products announced on Monday that Star Trek's original timeline and the Kelvin Timeline of the rebooted Star Trek film series will appear together in Star Trek: Fleet Command, making it the first and only mobile game to include the complete Star Trek Universe from Gene Roddenberry's original Star Trek to the CBS All Access original series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard (another mobile game, Star Trek Timelines, includes characters from across all of the television franchise, but not from the Kelvin Timeline movies). The influx of television series content creates myriad opportunities for new storylines, characters, ships, and more as part of the MMO/strategy game, which, until now, has exclusively featured Kelvin Timeline characters.

"With over 50 years of content to draw from, this expanded partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products marks the first time all of these iconic Star Trek stories, characters, and universes will find a home in one immersive experience," said Steve Huff, Senior Vice President of Product at Scopely in a statement. "We're honored to be deepening our collaboration with ViacomCBS Consumer Products and contributing to the legacy of Star Trek through our shared mission of delivering an exceptional experience to fans all over the world, for many years to come."

"Star Trek is a multi-generational franchise that continues to generate new iterations to meet the needs of its ever-growing loyal and passionate fan base," said Pam Kaufman, President, Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS. "With this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are able to harness the combined power of the beloved brand to give gamers a unique opportunity to create their own new adventures utilizing an exciting title from an exceptional partner like Scopely."

In Star Trek: Fleet Command players choose their crew, the missions they take on, and the alliances they form. Choices made in-game will impact how new storylines intersect as new content begins to roll out over the coming months.

Star Trek: Fleet Command is created and published by Scopely and DIGIT, a Scopely Studio, and is available as a free download on iOS via the App Store and on Android via Google Play.

