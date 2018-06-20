‘Star Trek’: Details on Four New Television Series Reportedly Revealed

CBS today announced a new deal with Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman and his production banner Secret Hideout to expand the Star Trek television franchise. One project being considered would reportedly see Patrick Stewart return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. We now know the first rumored details of four additional Star Trek television series said to be in development.

Kurtzman’s deal includes the development of new Star Trek series, mini-series and “other content opportunities.” Both ongoing series and limited series are represented in these four projects.

Here are the details (via Variety):

A limited series about Khan Noonien Singh

A Starfleet Academy series from creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, who created Marvel’s Runaways TV series on Hulu.

Another live-action limited series whose plot details are being kept secret.

An animated series whose plot details are being kept secret.

There have already been reports about a Khan prequel series being in development from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer, though his most recent update suggested that the project had been put on hold.

The Starfleet Academy series would be a brand new concept for aStar Trek television series, though IDW Publishing did recently publish a Starfleet Academy comic book series set in the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek reboot movies.

Either Khan or the under wraps second limited series project would represent the first Star Trek limited series to ever air. The undescribed animated series would represent the second Star Trek animated television project. The first was Star Trek: The Animated Series, a single-season animated continuation of Star Trek: The Original Series that has been removed and returned to official Star Trek canon of the years.

It should be noted that these projects are all rumored and even if they are indeed in consideration there is no guarantee that all or any of them will ever see the light of day. That will largely fall to the guidance of Kurtzman.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.