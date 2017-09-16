‘Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan’ Gets Another Day In Theaters

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will extend its 35th-anniversary theatrical return with a special encore presentation on September 21st.

This will be good news for fans who missed screenings on September 10th and September 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This special encore presentation of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’s Director’s Cut comes partly due to the sheer popularity of the occasion, which is put on by Fathom Events, and partly to accommodate those fans were unable to make it to a theater because of Hurricane Irma.

The Fathom Events website has a full list of participating theaters. Tickets can be purchased on Fathom’s website, or at participating box offices.

The screenings use a digitally remastered version of the director’s cut of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

These special 35th-anniversary screenings of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan feature a new, exclusive, never-before-seen introductory interview with star William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk).

“Making Star Trek II seems like only yesterday,” Shatner said in a statement released when the screenings were first announced. “Even back then, we knew we were creating something really special, and to have The Wrath of Khan back on the big screen 35 years later is a wonderful testament both to the film itself and to the incredible passion of Star Trek fans.”

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan remains the most-highly regarded cinematic installment of the Star Trek series. The film brings back Ricardo Montalban as Khan Noonian Singh, the villain of the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Space Seed.” Shatner has admitted that he wasn’t on board with Khan’s return at first, though he admits now that he was wrong.

“They were absolutely right that there was a ramification doing it that way, and the fact that the actor [Ricardo Montalban] was able to repeat his role was another singular advantage,” Shatner said. “It’s a truism, that the more powerful the villain is the more powerful the hero. If the hero can overcome a powerful villain, look how much stronger that makes the hero. So the better the villain, the better the hero.”