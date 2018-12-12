‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ Spock, Kirk Diamond Select Figures Unboxing

In January, Diamond Select Toys will release new action figures of Captain James T. Kirk and Commander Spock as played by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, respectively, in Star Trek Into Darkness. Diamond sent over the figures or ComicBook.com to have a look at and they are impressive.

The figures are described as “screen-accurate, 7″ scale, fully articulated” toys featuring the faces and Starfleet Uniforms of the Kelvin timeline, the setting of the rebooted Star Trek movies.

They do not disappoint. The likenesses are stellar and the figures are quite poseable, with plenty of accessories to choose from. The phaser and rifle special effects are a very nice touch, as are the connecting transporter bases.

We took some photos of the figures to share, so keep reading to get a closer look at these cool collectibles.

Both figures carry a price of $24.99, are available to pre-order now, and will release in January 2019.

Kirk in Packaging

Kirk

Kirk – Phaser

Kirk – Rifle

Spock in Packaging

Spock

Spock – Rifle

Spock – Salute

Spock & Kirk