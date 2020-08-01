Star Trek: Lower Decks Gets Its Own T-Shirt Club

✖

Star Trek fans can celebrate the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks by signing up for Titmouse's Star Trek: Lower Decks Shirt Collective subscription. Titmouse will release a new shirt each week to coincide with each new episode of Lower Decks' 10-episode first season. According to Titmouse's website, "Starting Thursday, August 6, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS premieres on CBS All Access! With each new episode, we'll feature a correlating t-shirt design! That tee will be on sale for ONE WEEK ONLY before that style is vaulted forever! When the next episode airs, (captain's) log in here and see the NEW tee of the week. 10 episodes, 10 different tees! Yes, the math checks out."

Each shirt costs $20, or fans can buy the entire 10-shirt collection upfront for $180 and receive them in the mail each week. They'll also get the exclusive eleventh shirt as a bonus for buying the full set of shirts. You can learn more about the collection at Titmousestuff.com.

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its 10-episode first season on August 6th, with new episodes arriving weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access. Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380, just after Star Trek: Nemesis. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, produces Star Trek: Lower Decks, along with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company behind Big Mouth, serves as the animation studio for the series.

