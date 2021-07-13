Star Trek: WandaVision's Matt Shakman Helming Next Movie

✖

Paramount has landed its next Star Trek filmmaker. Hot off 23 Emmy nominations, WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman has boarded the studio's next Trek flick. The yet-untitled feature is now expected to begin production as early as next spring, as the studio reportedly has a finalized script from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel). Deadline reports this film will get produced instead of those scripts from Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Noah Hawley (Fargo).

Though JJ Abrams is no longer directing the Star Trek features, the superstar filmmaker is currently attached to produce under his Bad Robot banner. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, and it's currently unclear whether this film will reside in the same continuity of the previous films or the main Star Trek canon.

Between three reboot films — Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond — Paramount has grossed roughly $1.2 billion at the global box office. Once the studio stopped pumping out feature films, it put a refocus on Star Trek television shows, where outings like Discovery are thriving on Paramount+.

Paramount currently has a Trek film scheduled for release in 2023.

It was just last month when Hawley said his film had already been auditioned actors and was in the process of casting when Paramount opted to pump the brakes on the project.

"We were on the runway," Hawley said at the time. "There was major casting that we were in the middle of. We had a production schedule and I was getting ready to go to Australia. And then, as you said, new management. I guess in retrospect, what surprised me is not that Emma Watts came in and said, 'Are you people crazy? This is an untested crew. This is an original idea. We don't know if this is going to work or not work,' it's that I got as far as I did under Wyck [Godfrey] and Jim [Gianopulos]. It was a really fun movie and I think it would have been a great film, but you can't control these things, so you move on."

"It's not easy," he added, "and you have to allow yourself to have that process of, I won't say grieving because it's not life or death, but you do have to pour your 40 out on the ground for the movie that would have been, to really celebrate that you were excited artistically about something and now you have to, just as you were getting ready to ramp up, you have to cauterize that wound and move on."

(H/T Deadline)

Cover photo by The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Image