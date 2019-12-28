Star Trek Spinoff Movies Have Been Discussed, According to Simon Pegg

The Star Trek film franchise may be headed in some new direction. Simon Pegg plays Montgomery Scott in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies. He also co-wrote the most recent film, Star Trek Beyond. Speaking to GoldDerby about the future of the franchise, Pegg revealed both that Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek is still “in the mix” and that “there’s talk of various spinoffs.” He didn’t specify what kinds of spinoffs these would be. It should also be noted that Pegg also says he’s “talking out of my ass.” Take that for what it’s worth, but whatever Pegg has heard seems far from set in stone.

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish confirmed that Paramount Pictures has two Star Trek movies in the works. While Bakish did not reveal any specifics about the films, the first is presumably the fourth Kelvin Timeline Star Trek movie. Paramount is in negotiations with Legion creator Noah Hawley to write and direct the film, and Pine is said to be returning to the captain’s chair. There’s no word on whether Hemsworth will return as George Kirk, father of Capt. James T. Kirk, or if the original time travel plot for the film has been abandoned altogether.

The other Star Trek film is likely the Quentin Tarantino project, though Tarantino stated in a recent interview that he’s considering “steering away” from the film. Tarantino’s is committed to directing 10 movies and then retiring. With only one film left after Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Tarantino is leaning toward dropping out of Star Trek to make his final film something smaller. “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” he says. “In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement. I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it. Not that it was an argument, but a little thought, like, ‘Well, if I’m gonna go out like Max Ophüls style, Lola Montez, this is it, and if It’s not good, then all my other work is trash, alright.’ This would have been the one. But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue.”

Tarantino pitched the idea for the film to producer J.J. Abrams, and Paramount handed the idea to a writers’ room to break down. Mark L. Smith was hired to pen the script. At last update, the project was awaiting Tarantino’s notes on the finished draft of the screenplay to move forward.

Paramount always planned for the Tarantino film to follow Star Trek 4. While the studio hoped to have Tarantino direct the film, there has always been the possibility that they could hand Tarantino’s concept to another director.

