‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Comes to ‘Star Trek: Online’ in ‘Age of Discovery’

Star Trek: Discovery is coming to Star Trek Online in the MMORPG’s latest storyline, Age of Discovery. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios today announced Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery, a new multi-part storyline inspired by the first season of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery.

For the first time, Star Trek Online players will be able to create a Federation Captain from the Star Trek: Discovery era. Their captain will then join forces with Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly, voiced by Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Wiseman.

Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery‘s first installment will also introduce a new Discovery-era tutorial, two episodes, new Reputation Tiers, a new queue (now referred to as a Task Force Operation) and several other new gameplay features.

Here’s a summary of Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery‘s story, released by Perfect World:

“Age of Discovery opens in the year 2256, just after the Battle at the Binary Stars. In the wake of a brutal war against the Klingons, Starfleet Captains now face J’Ula, matriarch of the House of Mo’Kai and sister of T’Kuvma, who seeks to alter the destiny of the Alpha Quadrant. Players must rely on the help of fellow Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly (voiced by Mary Wiseman), who has come home to assist with training and see them off on their first assignment. From there, they will journey to iconic locations from Star Trek: Discovery, like the Dilithium Mines of Corvan II, explore the new experimental Crossfield class Starship, the U.S.S. Glenn, and defend Starbase 1 from a fearsome attack by the Klingon House of D’Ghor.”

Star Trek: Discovery fans will recognize the USS Glenn as the USS Discovery‘s sister ship. Both ships were studying the use of the mycelial network for space travel. The Glenn had achieved this goal by studying the tardigrade-like animal that would later be named Ripper. Following the Glenn‘s destruction, the Discovery sent over an away team that discovered Ripper and pieced together what had transpired. Lt. Paul Stamets was eventually able to replicate the work done on the Glenn and get the Discovery up to speed (see the episode “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry”).

The first installment of Age of Discovery will introduce a new starting experience allowing players to create a Federation character from the Discovery era. The update also includes two new Discovery episodes available to all characters, a new Task Force Operation to defend Starbase 1 and an expansion to the game’s Reputation System to Tier 6 that unlocks powerful new rewards. Additional details, including Age of Discovery‘s debut date, will be announced later this year.

Age of Discovery is the second major addition to Star Trek Online this year. The game already released its newest full expansion, the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine-themed Victory is Life, which raised the game’s level cap to 65.

Star Trek Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.