Star Trek: Lower Decks Characters Come to Star Trek Online

✖

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted on CBS All Access on Thursday. Now the ensigns from the show are available as free duty officers in Star Trek Online. Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi are all now part of the Star Trek Online universe after, according to the Star Trek Online blog post, "The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, um, specifically her support crew, have been thrown forward in time. Or turned into holograms. Or possibly Excalbian constructs. Any way, they’re in 2411 now, and they’ve been given the very, very, very important assignment of helping out on your ship. Use them how you like! Just, uh, maybe leave the Bat’leth and Romulan Whiskey storage locked. Like, at all times. Our med bay is already overstaffed, ok?"

Star Trek Online players can pick up Boimler, Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford to add to their crew, each with a unique, active power. They’re completely free in the Duty Officers tab of the Zen Store.

Here the details on what each of the ensigns can bring to your crew:

Ensign Brad Boimler

Species: Human

Profession: Security Officer / Tactical

Traits: Congenial Tactful Emotional Resolve

Active Roster Power: Space - Improvised Waste Disposal: Chance for basic torpedoes to leave behind a toxic hazard on hit. This is Klingon-prison stuff.

Flavor Quote: “Hey, if I part my hair like this do I look more promotable, or less?”



Ensign Beckett Mariner

Species: Human

Profession: Assault Squad Officer / Tactical

Traits: Aggressive Unruly Stubborn Resolve

Active Roster Power: Space – Blast Shield: Chance on use of Security Team to apply secondary shields. And then remove them. Then apply them. Then remove them. Then apply them.

Flavor Quote: “It is better down here, where the real action is.”



Ensign Tendi

Species: Orion

Profession: Nurse / Medical

Traits: Congenial Emotional Teamwork Resolve

Active Roster Power: Ground - Way Past Triage: Chance for Heals to pump up the target with a recharge reduction to Kit Abilities.

Flavor Quote: “Sorry! Sorry! Sorry!”



Ensign Rutherford

Species: Cybernetically-Enhanced Human

Profession: Systems Engineer / Engineering

Traits: Efficient Unscrupulous Cunning Resolve

Active Roster Power: Ground - Might Get Fired For This: Your support drones have a chance to explode immediately after being created, dealing heavy kinetic damage and knockback to nearby enemies. If this happens, recharge time on that power is also reset.

Flavor Quote: “Okee-Dokee!”



Star Trek Online is free to play and available to download now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.